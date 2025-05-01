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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 42
Chapter 2, Problem 42

Locate each of the following elements in the periodic table; give its name and atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (a) Hg (b) At (c) Mo (d) W (e) Sn (f) V (g) K.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the element symbol 'Hg' and locate it on the periodic table. Determine its name, atomic number, and classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.
Step 2: Identify the element symbol 'At' and locate it on the periodic table. Determine its name, atomic number, and classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.
Step 3: Identify the element symbol 'Mo' and locate it on the periodic table. Determine its name, atomic number, and classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.
Step 4: Identify the element symbol 'W' and locate it on the periodic table. Determine its name, atomic number, and classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.
Step 5: Identify the element symbol 'Sn' and locate it on the periodic table. Determine its name, atomic number, and classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Organization

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Elements are arranged in rows (periods) and columns (groups), with metals typically found on the left and center, nonmetals on the right, and metalloids along the dividing line. Understanding this layout is essential for identifying elements and their classifications.
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Periodic Table Classifications

Classification of Elements

Elements are classified into three main categories: metals, metalloids, and nonmetals. Metals are generally good conductors of heat and electricity, malleable, and ductile. Nonmetals are poor conductors and can be gases or brittle solids at room temperature, while metalloids exhibit properties of both metals and nonmetals. This classification helps predict the behavior of elements in chemical reactions.
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Element Classification Example

Atomic Number

The atomic number of an element is the number of protons in its nucleus, which determines its identity and position in the periodic table. It also indicates the number of electrons in a neutral atom, influencing the element's chemical properties. For example, knowing the atomic number allows one to quickly find the element's name and its classification as a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal.
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Atom Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (b) Determine the empirical formula of each.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (a) radon (b) tellurium (c) cadmium (d) chromium (e) barium (f) selenium (g) arsenic.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, determine the name of the group to which it belongs (Table 2.3), and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (a) polonium (b) strontium (c) neon (d) rubidium (e) sulfur.

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Textbook Question

Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (c) Which peak will be the largest, and which the smallest?

1035
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Textbook Question

Massspectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 amu; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H (atomic mass = 2.01410; abundance 0.0115%). (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?

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