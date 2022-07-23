Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 43e
Chapter 2, Problem 43e

For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, determine the name of the group to which it belongs (Table 2.3), and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (e) sulfur.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to write the chemical symbol for a stint in determining its group number and classifying whether it's a metal, non metal or metal Lloyd. So when we look for a 17 on the periodic table, we want to find the symbol A. T. And when we look for a T. We're looking for atomic number, which we also represent by the symbols E. Equal to 85. So when we find atomic number 85 we will find a T. For Aston time. And we would see that this is located In group seven a. We want to recall that our group numbers on our periodic table are the vertical rows going in our periodic table. And because it's in Group seven A, we would recognize that the location of a. 17 on our periodic table means that it's therefore going to be a non metal. And so to complete this example and write out our full chemical symbol, we would have a T. And its atomic number 85. On the left hand subscript here for our chemical symbol. And we've also listed that this is a non metal. So these two values boxed in our final answers. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
