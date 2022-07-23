Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 71f
Chapter 2, Problem 71f

Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Fe(NO3)2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the cation and the anion in the compound.
Determine the charge of the cation.
Name the cation using its elemental name and indicate its charge with Roman numerals if necessary.
Identify the anion and use its common name.
Combine the names of the cation and anion to name the compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for naming and writing formulas for these compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation is named first, followed by the anion. For transition metals, the oxidation state is indicated using Roman numerals, which is crucial for accurately naming compounds like Fe(NO3)2, where iron can have multiple oxidation states.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include nitrate (NO3-) and sulfate (SO4^2-). Recognizing these ions is vital for correctly naming compounds that contain them, as they often appear in ionic compounds and influence the overall charge balance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.

789
views
Textbook Question

Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (b) Ag2SO4

659
views
Textbook Question

Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (d) Co1OH22

357
views
Textbook Question

Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca(CH3COO)2

433
views
Textbook Question

Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr2(CO3)3

450
views
Textbook Question

Name the following ionic compounds: (a) Li2O (b) FeCl3 (c) NaClO (d) CaSO3 (e) Cu(OH)2

598
views
1
rank