Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 71g
Chapter 2, Problem 71g

Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca(CH3COO)2

Verified Solution

39s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for naming and writing formulas for these compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include acetate (CH3COO-) and sulfate (SO4^2-). Recognizing polyatomic ions is crucial for correctly naming ionic compounds that contain them, as their names often differ from simple monatomic ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming based on the ions present. For example, the name of the cation is stated first, followed by the name of the anion. When dealing with polyatomic ions, it is important to use their specific names, which can differ from their elemental counterparts, ensuring accurate communication in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming
