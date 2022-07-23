Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca(CH3COO)2

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for naming and writing formulas for these compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include acetate (CH3COO-) and sulfate (SO4^2-). Recognizing polyatomic ions is crucial for correctly naming ionic compounds that contain them, as their names often differ from simple monatomic ions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:20 01:20 Polyatomic Ion Variations