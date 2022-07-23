Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Problem 71h
Chapter 2, Problem 71h

Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr2(CO3)3

1
Step 1: Identify the cation and the anion in the compound. In this case, the cation is Chromium (Cr) and the anion is Carbonate (CO3).
Step 2: Determine the charge of the cation and anion. The charge of the carbonate ion is -2. The subscript 21 in front of Cr indicates that the charge of the chromium ion is +21.
Step 3: Write the name of the cation first, followed by the name of the anion. The name of the cation is Chromium(21) and the name of the anion is Carbonate.
Step 4: Combine the names of the cation and anion to get the name of the ionic compound. The name of the ionic compound is Chromium(21) Carbonate.
Step 5: Note that the number in parentheses after the name of the metal (Chromium) indicates the charge of the ion. This is used when the metal forms more than one ion, which is the case for most transition metals like Chromium.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable ionic bond. Understanding the composition and naming conventions of ionic compounds is essential for accurately identifying them.
Oxidation States

Oxidation states, or oxidation numbers, indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in determining how many electrons an atom has gained, lost, or shared during the formation of a compound. In the case of complex ions like Cr21CO323, knowing the oxidation states of chromium and carbon is crucial for proper naming.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions present in the compound. Typically, the cation is named first, followed by the anion, with the anion's name often modified to end in '-ide', '-ate', or '-ite' depending on its composition. Familiarity with these naming conventions is necessary to accurately name compounds like Cr21CO323.
