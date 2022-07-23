Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr2(CO3)3

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable ionic bond. Understanding the composition and naming conventions of ionic compounds is essential for accurately identifying them. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Oxidation States Oxidation states, or oxidation numbers, indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in determining how many electrons an atom has gained, lost, or shared during the formation of a compound. In the case of complex ions like Cr21CO323, knowing the oxidation states of chromium and carbon is crucial for proper naming. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Oxidation Numbers