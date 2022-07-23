Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the structure and properties of ionic compounds is essential for naming them correctly.

Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation retains its elemental name, while the anion's name is modified, often ending in '-ide' for simple anions or using the polyatomic ion name for complex anions. Familiarity with these naming conventions is crucial for accurately identifying compounds.