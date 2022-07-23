Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 71j
Chapter 2, Problem 71j

Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.

Step 1: Identify the cation and the anion in the compound. In this case, NH4 is the cation and SO4 is the anion.
Step 2: The cation is named first, and the anion is named second. The cation NH4 is known as ammonium.
Step 3: The anion SO4 is known as sulfate.
Step 4: Combine the names of the cation and anion. The name of the compound is therefore ammonium sulfate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the structure and properties of ionic compounds is essential for naming them correctly.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation retains its elemental name, while the anion's name is modified, often ending in '-ide' for simple anions or using the polyatomic ion name for complex anions. Familiarity with these naming conventions is crucial for accurately identifying compounds.
Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include sulfate (SO4^2-) and ammonium (NH4^+). Recognizing these ions and their charges is vital for correctly naming compounds that contain them, as seen in the example provided.
