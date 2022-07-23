Textbook Question
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
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Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) K2O2 (g) PCl5
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (e) TiCl4
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (b) CH3OCH3 (c) Mg(NO3)2 (d) H2S
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-