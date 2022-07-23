Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 65f,g
Chapter 2, Problem 65f,g

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) K2O2 (g) PCl5﻿

1
Identify the elements in the compound: K (potassium) and O (oxygen).
Determine the type of elements: Potassium (K) is a metal, and oxygen (O) is a non-metal.
Recall that ionic compounds typically form between metals and non-metals due to the transfer of electrons.
Consider the nature of the bond: Potassium, being a metal, tends to lose electrons, while oxygen, being a non-metal, tends to gain electrons, forming an ionic bond.
Conclude that K2O2 is an ionic compound because it consists of a metal and a non-metal, indicating electron transfer.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, typically involving a metal and a non-metal. In contrast, molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds between non-metal atoms. Understanding the distinction helps in predicting the properties and structures of compounds.
Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the system of naming chemical compounds based on their composition and structure. For ionic compounds, the name typically includes the cation followed by the anion, while molecular compounds use prefixes to denote the number of atoms. Recognizing the naming conventions aids in identifying the type of compound.
Oxidation States

Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, which helps in determining the types of bonds formed. In K2O2, potassium (K) has an oxidation state of +1, while oxygen (O) in peroxides has an oxidation state of -1. Understanding oxidation states is crucial for predicting the ionic or molecular nature of a compound.
