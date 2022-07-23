How many of the indicated atoms are represented by each chemical formula: (b) oxygen atoms in Ca(ClO3)2 (c) hydrogen atoms in (NH4)2HPO4?
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) K2O2 (g) PCl5
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 3.
Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X (c) 8636X (d) 6730X
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid (e) iodic acid (f) sulfurous acid.
Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid (b) chloric acid (c) nitrous acid
Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (b) On treatment with hydrofluoric acid, silicon dioxide forms silicon tetrafluoride and water. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (c) Sulfur dioxide reacts with water to form sulfurous acid. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas. (e) Perchloric acid reacts with cadmium to form cadmium(II) perchlorate.