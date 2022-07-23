Chapter 2, Problem 64
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (d) Cd2+ and CO32-
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) Ti4+ and O2-.
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion K+ NH4 + Mg2+ Fe3+ Cl- KCl OHCO3 2- PO4 Complete the fourth row of the table.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (a) HClO4
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (b) CH3OCH3
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (e) TiCl4