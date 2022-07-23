Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 65h
Chapter 2, Problem 65h

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (h) P1OH23.

hey everyone in this example we need to classify whether our given compound sodium phosphate is going to be either ionic or molecular. So we want to recall that. Our definitions for ionic and molecular first beginning with ionic is that the ionic compounds will involve a transfer of electrons between a metal and a nonmetal atom. Whereas we would recall that molecular compounds involved the sharing of electrons between two nonmetal atoms. And we would recall that molecular compounds are also known as covalin compounds, which is why they will share electrons between two non metals. We also want to recognize that in ionic compounds we also can have the transfer of electrons between a metal or poly atomic ion or a non metal or poly atomic ion. So breaking our molecule apart, we have sodium phosphate. We should recognize that our sodium atom here, we would find in group one A. Of our periodic table, meaning that it's a medal. And we want to recall that Adams and group one A form a plus one cat ion. And so therefore we would form the N. A. Plus cat ion. Looking at the second part of our molecule given we have the formula P. 04. And we want to recognize that because we should form the N. A. Plus caddy on that this three here and the subscript next to sodium actually belongs to our P. +04. And so we would recognize this as the P. +043 minus an ion which is a poly atomic ion. So we can just call this poly atomic. And so we can say that therefore based on these facts, we have the combination of a medal which is a cat ion and we have that bonded to a pol atomic and ion. And this is going to therefore mean based on our definition that we recalled above that this molecule is an ionic compound, which definitely makes sense because our three electrons from our phosphate, an ion were transferred to our sodium, an ion where our ion charge on our sodium is transferred to the phosphate polly atomic ion here. And so we have the transfer of electrons between our metal sodium and are non metal, which is our poly atomic ion here, which definitely verifies the fact that we have an ionic compound. And so as our final answer, this is going to be an ionic compound. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
