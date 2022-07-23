Textbook Question
Give the chemical formula for (a) chromate ion (b) bromide iom (c) nitrite ion (d) sulphite ion
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Give the chemical formula for (a) chromate ion (b) bromide iom (c) nitrite ion (d) sulphite ion
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (d) Ca(NO3)2
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (e) FeCl3 (f) H2SO4
Give the chemical formula for (e) permanganate ion.
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (b) NaI (c) Zr(NO3)2
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (h) N2O4