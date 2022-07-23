Textbook Question
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (g) CoCO3
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Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (g) CoCO3
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42- (b) Se2- (c) HSe- (d) HSeO3-.
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (e) FeCl3 (f) H2SO4
Give the chemical formula for (e) permanganate ion.
Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (h) N2O4