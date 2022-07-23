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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 67a,b,c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 67a,b,c,d

Give the chemical formula for (a) chromate ion (b) bromide iom (c) nitrite ion (d) sulphite ion

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1. The sulphite ion is a polyatomic ion. Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of more than one atom.
2. The name of the ion gives us a clue about its composition. 'Sulphite' suggests that it contains sulfur.
3. The 'ite' ending indicates that the ion contains oxygen and that it is less oxidized than the 'ate' form of the ion. In this case, the 'ate' form would be 'sulphate'.
4. The charge of the sulphite ion is -2. This is a common charge for ions that contain sulfur and oxygen.
5. Putting all this information together, the chemical formula for the sulphite ion is SO3^2-.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. These ions are held together by electrostatic forces in a lattice structure. Understanding ionic compounds is essential for determining the chemical formulas of polyatomic ions, such as the sulphite ion.
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Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. The sulphite ion, specifically, is a polyatomic ion made up of one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms, with a charge of -2. Recognizing the structure and charge of polyatomic ions is crucial for writing their chemical formulas.
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Chemical Formula Representation

A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance using symbols for the elements and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. For the sulphite ion, the chemical formula is SO3^2-, which indicates one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms, along with the overall charge. Understanding how to interpret and write chemical formulas is vital for accurately conveying chemical information.
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