Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 67e
Chapter 2, Problem 67e

Give the chemical formula for (e) permanganate ion.

Hey, everyone's here were asked to provide the formula for the following poly atomic ions sulfate ion. Well, fate is an oxy and ion because as a negative charge and it contains multiple oxygen's bonded to another element. So the formula is going to be s. 0. 4 2 - as for oxygen and one sulfur And has a -2 charge. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
