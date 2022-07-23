Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 101b
Chapter 2, Problem 101b

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that Flora V um is an extremely radioactive synthetic element with the symbol FL. An atomic number 114. We need to identify the element that is most similar in chemical properties too flowery um Based on the periodic table. So when we look for atomic number 114, which we recall, atomic number is represented by the symbol Z. We would find that in group four a. Of our periodic table. We should recall that the group numbers are the vertical rows going across our periodic table or going down our periodic table. And we should recall that the element with similar chemical properties are in the same group number. And based on us recalling this fact, we would want to find the atom and Group four A. That is closest to our atomic number 1 going down Group four. Now for our standard periodic tables we would see that we have atomic number 82 corresponding to the atom LED, Which is also in group four a. And so therefore we would say because Lead is nearest to Flora V. Um on the periodic table being at atomic number 82. Also in Group four A. Therefore we can say Lead is most similar in chemical properties two. Flora V. Um due to its similar group number and proximity. So this will actually complete this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
