Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown 14th Edition Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions Problem 100
Chapter 2, Problem 100

From the following list of elements—Mg, Li, Tl, Pb, Se, Cl, Xe, Si, C—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloidin group 14, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 14, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that is used as radiation shielding.

Video transcript

Hey, everyone were asked to pick an element from the list below that fits each description. Each element is used only once, starting with a we have an alkali metal. Now we know that in our periodic table, an Alkali metal is going to be located in our group one a. And looking at our list of elements, it looks like our answer here is going to be cesium. Next looking at B, we have chalco regions And on our periodic table we know that challenges are going to be located in our group six a. Now looking at our elements, sulfur is going to be our answer. Next for C. We have a nitrogen And we know that Nick Pigeons are located in our group five a. Now looking at our elements, it looks like we have two possibilities and that's going to be either phosphorus or arsenic. Now, since each element is used only once, we can just go back to this question once we answered the others. So for D. We have a halogen And as we've learned a halogen is going to be located in our group seven a. Looking at our group of elements, we know that this is going to be iodine For you, we have a metal Lloyd in group 15. So Group 15 is also known as Group five A. So this is either phosphorus or arsenic. But the difference here is that it's asking for a metal Lloyd and we know a metal Lloyd is going to be that staircase of elements that spanned between 38 to 78. So our answer here is going to be arsenic. Moving back to C for our nitrogen, it looks like phosphorus is going to be our answer for this question, And lastly f is asking for a noble gas, and as we've learned, our noble gasses are located in group eight a. So our answer here is going to be krypton. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
