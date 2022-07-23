Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 99b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 99b

It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us that mass spectrometry, the mass of a cat ion is taken as the mass of the atom from which the cat ion was formed, even though the cat eye on its missing electrons calculate what percent of the mass of a lithium seven atom is represented by two electrons. And is this percentage significant? So the mass of lithium seven is seven 0. 6005 units. And the mass of an electron is 0. zero eight 58 units. So now we're going to calculate the mass percent and that's going to equal two Times 0. 54 units. Because we have two electrons, we're multiplying by two there over 7. units. And we're going to multiply that by 100 because we want a percentage And that equals 0. 64%. So no, this is not a significant percentage. And those are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.

300
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom

643
views
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.

328
views
Textbook Question

From the following list of elements—Mg, Li, Tl, Pb, Se, Cl, Xe, Si, C—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloidin group 14, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 14, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that is used as radiation shielding.

574
views
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (a) How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are in an 266Sg atom?

665
views
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?

566
views