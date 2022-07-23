Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 101a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 101a

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (a) How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are in an 266Sg atom?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

welcome back everyone in this example, we need to calculate our number of protons neutrons and electrons in our atom of boron 10. So we should recall that in our given symbol for boron. We have this number in the left hand exponents. We should recognize that this number is our mass number or atomic mass. And recall that this is calculated by taking our number of protons and adding that to our number of neutrons for our atom. Now we should also recognize that in our symbol for boron, we're missing our atomic number and we should recall that our atomic number is represented by the symbol Z. And for boron on our product cable we would say that C is equal to a value of five. And so that means that we can fill in our symbol here this value five which corresponds to again our atomic number and recall that this tells us our number of protons and for a neutral atom are number of electrons. And so that means that we would say that therefore we have five protons and five electrons because we have a neutral atom. So right now we've already identified two of our three answered answers. We've identified that we have five protons and five electrons. Now what's left to figure out is how many neutrons we have. And if we know our mass number and we know our number of protons, we just have to subtract the difference to get our number of neutrons. So we would say that our number of neutrons is equal to our mass number of 10 subtracted from our number of protons, which we calculated is five protons. And so that would give us our number of neutrons equal to a value of just five. And so that would be our third and final answer. So we've identified our three answers. We have five protons, five electrons and five neutrons making up our atoms of Boron 10. So I hope that everything I explained was clear what's highlighted in yellow represents our final answers. If you have any questions, just leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.

328
views
Textbook Question

It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?

305
views
Textbook Question

From the following list of elements—Mg, Li, Tl, Pb, Se, Cl, Xe, Si, C—pick the one that best fits each description. Use each element only once: (a) an alkali metal, (b) an alkaline earth metal, (c) a noble gas, (d) a halogen, (e) a metalloidin group 14, (f) a nonmetal listed in group 14, (g) a metal that forms a 3+ ion, (h) a nonmetal that forms a 2- ion, (i) an element that is used as radiation shielding.

574
views
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?

566
views
Textbook Question

From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.

383
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the first column of the table.

863
views