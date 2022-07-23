Chapter 2, Problem 98e

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br 2 molecules, and the mass of a Br 2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br 2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Understand that the mass spectrum of Br<sub>2</sub> is a result of the combinations of the two isotopes of bromine. The three peaks correspond to the combinations of Br-79 and Br-79, Br-79 and Br-81, and Br-81 and Br-81. Step 2: Let's denote the abundance of Br-79 as x and the abundance of Br-81 as y. Since these are the only two isotopes and their abundances must add up to 1, we can write the first equation as x + y = 1. View full solution Step 3: The relative sizes of the peaks in the mass spectrum correspond to the probabilities of the combinations. Therefore, the second equation can be written as x^2 = 0.2569 (for Br-79 and Br-79), 2xy = 0.4999 (for Br-79 and Br-81), and y^2 = 0.2431 (for Br-81 and Br-81). Step 4: Solve these equations to find the values of x and y. You can start by adding the equations for x^2, 2xy, and y^2 together. This will give you the equation x^2 + 2xy + y^2 = 1, which is the same as (x + y)^2 = 1. Since we know that x + y = 1, this equation is already satisfied. Step 5: Next, solve the equation 2xy = 0.4999 for y. This will give you y = 0.4999 / (2x). Substitute this into the equation x + y = 1 to solve for x. Once you have the value of x, you can find the value of y by substituting x into the equation y = 0.4999 / (2x).

