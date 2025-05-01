Balance the following equations: (c) Ba3N2(s) + H2O(aq) → Ba(OH)2(aq) + NH3(g)
(a) If an automobile travels 350 km with a gas mileage of 9.0 km/L, how many kilograms of CO2 are produced? Assume that the gasoline is composed of octane, C8H181l2, whose density is 0.692 g/mL. (b) Repeat the calculation for a truck that has a gas mileage of 2 km/L.
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Density and Volume Calculations
Combustion Reactions
A key step in balancing chemical equations is correctly identifying the formulas of the reactants and products. For example, consider the reaction between calcium oxide, CaO(s), and H2O1l2 to form aqueous calcium hydroxide. (b) Is it possible to balance the equation if you incorrectly identify the product as CaOH1aq2, and if so, what is the equation?
Balance the following equations:
(a) HClO4(aq) + P4O10(s) → HPO3(aq) + Cl2O7(l)
(b) Au2S3(s + H2(g) → Au(s) + H2S(g)
Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) We balance chemical equations as we do because energy must be conserved.
Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) If the reaction 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) goes to completion and all O3 is converted to O2, then the mass of O3 at the beginning of the reaction must be the same as the mass of O2 at the end of the reaction.
Balance the following equations: (c) Al(OH)3(s) + H2SO4(l) → Al2(SO4)3(s) + H2O(l)