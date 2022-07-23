Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 101
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 101

The fat stored in a camel's hump is a source of both energy and water. Calculate the mass of H2O produced by the metabolism of 1.0 kg of fat, assuming the fat consists entirely of tristearin 1C57H110O62, a typical animal fat, and assuming that during metabolism, tristearin reacts with O2 to form only CO2 and H2O.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Alright, so here we're going to be doing some study geometry, we're going to be calculating the massive oxygen consumed in the combustion of 2.21 g of C H 88, C three H eight. Alright, so here we actually do not have a balanced equation and we do know that we do need one, so we're going to have to write that. Okay, so we're going to be combusting this hydrocarbon and of course, we do know that we combust things with oxygen, which is 02. Right, So let's go ahead and write the balanced equation. So we're gonna start with C3 H eight, We're going to combust it with oxygen with 02, we're going to write it first and then balance it after. And we do know that in a combustion reaction with with the hydrocarbon, we're going to produce SEo to write and water. So C. 02 Plus H 20. So those are our products. Alright, so now we just need to go ahead and balance this. Alright, so we have three carbons, I'm going to put three in front of C. 02, we have eight hydrogen. So in order to have eight hydrogen on both sides, I'm going to put a four in front of water and then to balance out the oxygen's we have uh 10 oxygen's in total on the product side. So we're gonna go ahead and multiply 02 x five and give us 10 as well. Alright, so now we have a balanced equation. Now we can go ahead and write um and do study chemistry. So we have information on this and we want to know, how much of this are we consuming. Okay, so we're gonna start with, what's given to us to .21 g of C three H 8. And we're going to go ahead and convert this into moles first. Before we do a multiple comparison between the hydro carbon and oxygen. Okay, so in one mole of this compound, how many grams are there? We're going to go ahead and calculate. So we have three carbons and they weigh 12 g each and we have eight hydrogen is and they weigh one point oh one g each. So this will be eight point oh eight g for the hydrogen. And that will be 36 g for the carbon. Are gonna go ahead and add them together and this will be 44. Right g per mole. So that is the molar mass of this compound. So in one mole of it there is 44 .08 g. Alright, so we can cancel out the grams and now we have moles now that we have moles, we can do a multiple comparison now, although there is nothing in front of this compound here, it's just implied that there's one mole of it. Right? So we're gonna write moles of C three H eight on the bottom and we can see that for every one mole of that. We consume five moles of 02. So we put five moles of 02 on the top because that is what we're interested in. Okay, now they don't want moles of 02 of oxygen, They want mass. So we're gonna go ahead and do one more step and convert those moles into grams. So in one mole of 02, how many grams are there? Well, we know that oxygen by itself weighs 16 g, Right? But we have two of them here. So 16 times two is gonna give us 32. So we have 32 g of 02 In one mole of cancel moles out. And now we're going to have our answer in grams. So let's go ahead and divide and multiply everything correctly here. And you should get eight point oh two g of CO two of oxygen as the final answer. Right? So that is how much of oxygen we're going to consume in order to combust 2.21 g of that hydrocarbon. Alright folks, we're all done here. We'll see you in the next video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.

991
views
Textbook Question

A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (a) How many moles of sodium iodide are needed to remove 5.95 * 10-6 mol of O3?

414
views
Textbook Question

A method used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for determining the concentration of ozone in air is to pass the air sample through a 'bubbler' containing sodium iodide, which removes the ozone according to the following equation: O31g2 + 2 NaI1aq2 + H2O1l2¡ O21g2 + I21s2 + 2 NaOH1aq2 (b) How many grams of sodium iodide are needed to remove 1.3 mg of O3?

536
views
Textbook Question

A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?

977
views
Textbook Question

A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?

1324
views
Textbook Question
Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?
393
views