Chapter 3, Problem 106

Boron nitride, BN, is an electrical insulator with remarkable thermal and chemical stability. Its density is 2.1 g/cm3. It can be made by reacting boric acid, H3BO3, with ammonia. The other product of the reaction is water. (b) If you made 225 g of boric acid react with 150 g of ammonia, what mass of BN could you make? (d) One application of BN is as a thin film for electrical insulation. If you take the mass of BN from part (b) and make a 0.4 mm thin film from it, what area, in cm2, would it cover?