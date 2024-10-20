Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 106
Chapter 3, Problem 106

Boron nitride, BN, is an electrical insulator with remarkable thermal and chemical stability. Its density is 2.1 g/cm3. It can be made by reacting boric acid, H3BO3, with ammonia. The other product of the reaction is water. (b) If you made 225 g of boric acid react with 150 g of ammonia, what mass of BN could you make? (d) One application of BN is as a thin film for electrical insulation. If you take the mass of BN from part (b) and make a 0.4 mm thin film from it, what area, in cm2, would it cover?

Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction between boric acid (H3BO3) and ammonia (NH3) to form boron nitride (BN) and water (H2O).
Step 2: Calculate the molar masses of H3BO3, NH3, and BN using the periodic table to find the atomic masses of each element.
Step 3: Determine the limiting reactant by converting the masses of H3BO3 and NH3 to moles using their respective molar masses, and compare the mole ratio from the balanced equation.
Step 4: Use the moles of the limiting reactant to calculate the theoretical yield of BN in moles, then convert this to grams using the molar mass of BN.
Step 5: To find the area of the BN thin film, use the mass of BN obtained in part (b), the density of BN, and the thickness of the film to calculate the volume, then divide by the thickness to find the area in cm^2.
Open Question
When hydrocarbons are burned in a limited amount of air, both CO and CO2 form. When 0.450 g of a particular hydrocarbon was burned in air, 0.467 g of CO, 0.733 g of CO2, and 0.450 g of H2O were formed. (a) What is the empirical formula of the compound? (b) How many grams of O2 were used in the reaction? (c) How many grams would have been required for complete combustion?
Textbook Question

A mixture of N21g2 and H21g2 reacts in a closed container to form ammonia, NH31g2. The reaction ceases before either reactant has been totally consumed. At this stage 3.0 mol N2, 3.0 mol H2, and 3.0 mol NH3 are present. How many moles of N2 and H2 were present originally?

Textbook Question

A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?

Textbook Question
Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?
Textbook Question

Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles of graphite), CO(g), and CO2(g). (c) Why, when the oxygen supply is adequate, is CO2(g) the predominant carbon-containing product of the combustion of acetylene?

Open Question
Section 2.9 introduced the idea of structural isomerism, with 1-propanol and 2-propanol as examples. Determine which of these properties would distinguish these two substances: (a) boiling point, (b) combustion analysis results, (c) molecular weight, (d) density at a given temperature and pressure. You can check on the properties of these two compounds in Wolfram Alpha (http://www.wolframalpha.com/) or the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics.