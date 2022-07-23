Chapter 3, Problem 109c

Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles of graphite), CO(g), and CO 2 (g). (c) Why, when the oxygen supply is adequate, is CO 2 (g) the predominant carbon-containing product of the combustion of acetylene?

