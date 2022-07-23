Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 113a,b
Chapter 3, Problem 113a,b

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 × 4.5 × 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 °C is 0.00118 g/cm3. (b) If the HCN is formed by reaction of NaCN with an acid such as H2SO4, what mass of NaCN gives the lethal dose in the room? 2 NaCN(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Na2SO4(aq) + 2 HCN(g)

1
Calculate the volume of the room in cubic meters by multiplying the dimensions: 3.5 m * 4.5 m * 2.5 m.
Convert the volume from cubic meters to cubic centimeters, knowing that 1 m^3 = 1,000,000 cm^3.
Calculate the mass of air in the room using the density of air (0.00118 g/cm^3) and the volume in cm^3.
Determine the lethal dose of HCN by multiplying the mass of air (in kg) by the lethal dose per kilogram (300 mg/kg).
Convert the lethal dose from milligrams to grams by dividing by 1000, as 1 g = 1000 mg.

Molar Mass and Density

Understanding molar mass and density is crucial for converting between mass and volume. The density of a substance, defined as mass per unit volume, allows us to calculate the mass of air in a given volume. In this problem, the density of air is provided, which will be used to find the total mass of air in the laboratory room.
Volume Calculation

Calculating the volume of the laboratory room is essential for determining how much air is present. The volume is found by multiplying the room's dimensions (length, width, height). This volume will then be used in conjunction with the density of air to find the total mass of air in the room.
Lethal Dose Calculation

The concept of lethal dose refers to the amount of a substance that can cause death. In this case, the lethal dose of HCN is given in mg per kg of air. By calculating the total mass of air in the room, we can apply the lethal dose ratio to find the total amount of HCN that would be lethal in that specific volume of air.
