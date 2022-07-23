Textbook Question
Balance the following equations:
(a) HClO4(aq) + P4O10(s) → HPO3(aq) + Cl2O7(l)
(b) Au2S3(s + H2(g) → Au(s) + H2S(g)
Balance the following equations: (a) CF4(l) + Br2(g) → CBr4(l) + F2(g) (b) Cu(s) + HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + NO2(g) + H2O(l)
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated (c) propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air (d) methyl tert-butyl ether, C5H12O(l), burns in air.