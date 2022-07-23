Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass and Density Understanding molar mass and density is crucial for converting between mass and volume. The density of a substance, defined as mass per unit volume, allows us to calculate the mass of air in a given volume. In this problem, the density of air is provided, which will be used to find the total mass of air in the laboratory room. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Molar Mass Concept

Volume Calculation Calculating the volume of the laboratory room is essential for determining how much air is present. The volume is found by multiplying the room's dimensions (length, width, height). This volume will then be used in conjunction with the density of air to find the total mass of air in the room. Recommended video: Guided course 02:35 02:35 Constant-Volume Calorimetry