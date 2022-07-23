Chapter 3, Problem 112

A 3.50 g of an alloy which contains only lead and tin is dissolved in hot HNO3. Excess sulfuric acid is added to this solution and 1.57g of PbSO4(s) is obtained. (b) Assuming all the lead in the alloy reacted to form PbSO4, what was the amount, in grams, of lead and tin in the alloy respectively?

