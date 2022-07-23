Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 112
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 112

A 3.50 g of an alloy which contains only lead and tin is dissolved in hot HNO3. Excess sulfuric acid is added to this solution and 1.57g of PbSO4(s) is obtained. (b) Assuming all the lead in the alloy reacted to form PbSO4, what was the amount, in grams, of lead and tin in the alloy respectively?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So we have a 5.37 g of an alloy containing nickel and copper. And it's placed in hcl liquid And were asked if 6.72 g of copper chloride is acquired. We need to determine the mass of nickel and copper in the alloy. And we assume that all hcl reacts with copper. So we're gonna have copper which is C. U plus H C. L. And it's gonna be your age too plus C. U C. L. And if you balance this we're gonna put a two in front of hcl And the two in front of c. u. c. So to find the mask of copper in the alloy, I need to convert from grams of copper chloride to malls of copper chloride into malls copper and then grams of copper. We have 6.72 g of copper chloride. And in one mole of copper chloride we have the molar mass And this is 63.546 grams plus 35 .453 grams. And this will give us Only have two moles of copper chloride and the reaction and one more of copper. And in one mall of copper we have the mass of copper Which is 63 .546. We're gonna get 2.16 g of copper. So now that we have the mass of copper we need to subtract the mass of copper from the mass of the alloy. To find the mask of nickel, We have 5.37 g of the alloy -2.16 g of copper. And this will give us 3.21 g of nickel. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mixture containing KClO3, K2CO3, KHCO3, and KCl was heated, producing CO2, O2, and H2O gases according to the following equations: 2 KClO31s2¡2 KCl1s2 + 3 O21g2 2 KHCO31s2¡K2O1s2 + H2O1g2 + 2 CO21g2 K2CO31s2¡K2O1s2 + CO21g2 The KCl does not react under the conditions of the reaction. If 100.0 g of the mixture produces 1.80 g of H2O, 13.20 g of CO2, and 4.00 g of O2, what was the composition of the original mixture? (Assume complete decomposition of the mixture.) How many grams of K2CO3 were in the original mixture?

1324
views
Textbook Question
Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?
393
views
Textbook Question

Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles of graphite), CO(g), and CO2(g). (c) Why, when the oxygen supply is adequate, is CO2(g) the predominant carbon-containing product of the combustion of acetylene?

1216
views
Textbook Question

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 * 4.5 * 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 C is 0.00118 g>cm3.

1533
views
Textbook Question

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (c) HCN forms when synthetic fibers containing Orlon® or Acrilan ® burn. Acrilan® has an empirical formula of CH2CHCN, so HCN is 50.9% of the formula by mass. A rug measures 3.5 * 4.5 m and contains 850 g of Acrilan® fibers per square yard of carpet. If the rug burns, will a lethal dose of HCN be generated in the room? Assume that the yield of HCN from the fibers is 20% and that the carpet is 50% consumed.

1268
views
Textbook Question

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?

1527
views