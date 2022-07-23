Chapter 3, Problem 113c

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (c) HCN forms when synthetic fibers containing Orlon® or Acrilan ® burn. Acrilan® has an empirical formula of CH 2 CHCN, so HCN is 50.9% of the formula by mass. A rug measures 3.5 × 4.5 m and contains 850 g of Acrilan® fibers per square yard of carpet. If the rug burns, will a lethal dose of HCN be generated in the room? Assume that the yield of HCN from the fibers is 20% and that the carpet is 50% consumed.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Calculate the area of the rug in square meters by multiplying its dimensions: 3.5 m * 4.5 m. Convert the area of the rug from square meters to square yards using the conversion factor: 1 square meter = 1.19599 square yards. View full solution Determine the total mass of Acrilan® fibers in the rug by multiplying the area in square yards by the mass of Acrilan® per square yard (850 g). Calculate the mass of HCN that can be produced from the Acrilan® fibers using the percentage of HCN in the formula (50.9%) and the yield of HCN (20%). Determine if the mass of HCN produced exceeds the lethal dose by comparing it to the lethal dose threshold (300 mg HCN per kilogram of air).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 7m 7m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked