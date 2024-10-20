Problem 15c
Write balanced chemical equations corresponding to each of the following descriptions: (c) When hydrogen gas is passed over solid hot iron(III) oxide, the resulting reaction produces iron and gaseous water.
Problem 16b
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (b) Boron sulfide, B2S31s2, reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.
Problem 16c
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH31g2, combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.
Problem 16d
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (d) When solid mercury(II) nitrate is heated, it decomposes to form solid mercury(II) oxide, gaseous nitrogen dioxide, and oxygen.
Problem 18a
(a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarbon is involved in the reaction?
Problem 18b
(b) What products form in this reaction?
Problem 18c
(c) What is the sum of the coefficients in the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of one mole of acetone, C3H6O1l2, in air?
Problem 19a
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) Mg(s) reacts with Cl2(g)
Problem 19b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) barium carbonate decomposes into barium oxide and carbon dioxide gas when heated
Problem 19c
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (c) the hydrocarbon styrene, C8H81l2, is combusted in air
Problem 19d
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.
Problem 20b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2
Problem 20b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated
Problem 21a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Problem 21b
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Problem 22a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)
Problem 24e
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.
Problem 25a
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3
Problem 25b
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O
Problem 25c
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (c) acetaminophen, C8H9NO2
Problem 25e
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (e) dioxin, C12H4Cl4O2
Problem 25f
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.
Problem 26a
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (a) hydrogen in methane, CH4, the major hydrocarbon in natural gas
Problem 26b
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (b) oxygen in vitamin E, C29H50O2
Problem 26c
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (c) sulphur in magnesium sulphate, MgSO4, a substance used as a drying agent
Problem 26d
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (d) nitrogen in epinephrine, C9H13NO3 , also known as adrenalin, a hormone that is important for the fightor- flight response
Problem 26e
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (e) oxygen in the insect pheromone sulcatol, C8H16O
Problem 26f
Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (f) carbon in sucrose, C12H22O11, the compound that is responsible for the sweet taste of table sugar.
Problem 27
Based on the following structural formulas, calculate the percentage of carbon by mass present in each compound: (a) Benzaldehyde (almond fragrance) (b) Vanillin (vanilla flavor) c) Isopentyl acetate (banana flavor)
Problem 28a
Calculate the percentage of carbon by mass in each of the compounds represented by the following models: (a)
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Back