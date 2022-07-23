Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 × 4.5 × 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 °C is 0.00118 g/cm3. (b) If the HCN is formed by reaction of NaCN with an acid such as H2SO4, what mass of NaCN gives the lethal dose in the room? 2 NaCN(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Na2SO4(aq) + 2 HCN(g)
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated (c) propanol, C3H7OH(l) burns in air (d) methyl tert-butyl ether, C5H12O(l), burns in air.
Key Concepts
Decomposition Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Stoichiometry
Balance the following equations:
(a) HClO4(aq) + P4O10(s) → HPO3(aq) + Cl2O7(l)
(b) Au2S3(s + H2(g) → Au(s) + H2S(g)
Balance the following equations: (a) CF4(l) + Br2(g) → CBr4(l) + F2(g) (b) Cu(s) + HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + NO2(g) + H2O(l)
(b) Menthol, the substance we can smell in mentholated cough drops, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.1005-g sample of menthol is combusted, producing 0.2829 g of CO2 and 0.1159 g of H2O. What is the empirical formula for menthol? If menthol has a molar mass of 156 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 42.1% Na, 18.9% P, and 39.0% O (b) 18.7% Li, 16.3% C, and 65.0% O
Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (d) If so, how many of which type are left over?
How many N2 molecules are left over?