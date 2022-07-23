Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 21a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 21a

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here wants us to give the balance equation and to determine the type of reaction it is 1st. Let's go ahead and balance this out. Looking at our react inside, we have two of hydrogen and two of oxygen in our product side. We have two of hydrogen as well and three of oxygen. Now in order to balance this out, we're going to need to change something in our product and our react inside. Starting off with our react inside. If we simply add a two prior to our reactant, we change our values of hydrogen into four and our value of oxygen into four as well. Now for our product side, if we added two prior to our water, we can change our hydrogen into four as well And our oxygen becomes four as well. So now our reaction is completely balanced out thinking about the type of reaction. This is we know that when we have one reactant and it splits into two products, we have a decomposition reaction and this is going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.

1980
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2

679
views
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated

973
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)

337
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)

335
views
Textbook Question

Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.

652
views