Chapter 3, Problem 20b
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2
Video transcript
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) barium carbonate decomposes into barium oxide and carbon dioxide gas when heated
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (c) the hydrocarbon styrene, C8H81l2, is combusted in air
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)