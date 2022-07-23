Molarity

Molarity (M) is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (mol/L) and is crucial for calculating the amount of solute in a given volume of solution. In this question, the molarity of the KBr solution is given as 0.112 M, indicating that there are 0.112 moles of KBr in every liter of the solution.