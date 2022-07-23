Textbook Question
(a) Calculate the molarity of a solution that contains 0.175 mol ZnCl2 in exactly 150 mL of solution.
(a) Calculate the molarity of a solution that contains 0.175 mol ZnCl2 in exactly 150 mL of solution.
a) Calculate the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.5 grams of Na2CrO4 in enough water to form exactly 750 mL of solution.
A person suffering from hyponatremia has a sodium ion concentration in the blood of 0.118 M and a total blood volume of 4.6 L. What mass of sodium chloride would need to be added to the blood to bring the sodium ion concentration up to 0.138 M, assuming no change in blood volume?
(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?
(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?