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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 61a
Chapter 4, Problem 61a

(a) Calculate the molarity of a solution that contains 0.175 mol ZnCl2 in exactly 150 mL of solution.

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Understand that molarity (M) is defined as the number of moles of solute divided by the volume of solution in liters. The formula is: M = \( \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{liters of solution}} \).
Identify the given values: 0.175 moles of ZnCl2 and 150 mL of solution.
Convert the volume from milliliters to liters, since molarity requires the volume in liters. Use the conversion: 1 L = 1000 mL. Therefore, 150 mL = 0.150 L.
Substitute the values into the molarity formula: M = \( \frac{0.175 \text{ mol}}{0.150 \text{ L}} \).
Perform the division to find the molarity of the ZnCl2 solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in units of moles per liter (mol/L). To calculate molarity, one must know the amount of solute in moles and the total volume of the solution in liters.
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Molarity

Conversion of Volume Units

In chemistry, it is often necessary to convert volume measurements to liters when calculating molarity. Since 1 liter equals 1000 milliliters, to convert milliliters to liters, one divides the volume in milliliters by 1000. This conversion is crucial for accurate molarity calculations.
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Conversion Factors

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. In this context, understanding stoichiometry helps in determining the amount of solute present in a solution, which is essential for calculating molarity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?

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Textbook Question

You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?

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Textbook Question

a) Calculate the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.5 grams of Na2CrO4 in enough water to form exactly 750 mL of solution.

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(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?

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(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?

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Textbook Question

(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?

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