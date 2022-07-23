Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 61c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 61c

(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we are asked to determine the volume of 2.45 molar acetone that contains 56.7 moles of acetone. All that clarity. It was the most of the salute learn by leaders of the solution. So in this case we're gonna have 2.45 Mueller. It's a 56 0.7 moles and we're looking for the vine, which is going to be X. So now we can multiply 2.45 smaller times X. It was 56 like seven moles. And now to solve for X, we can divide both sides By 2.45 moller For X. We're gonna get 23 one leaders, which is beat. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?

448
views
Textbook Question

(b) Can you identify which one between 0.10 mol ZnCl2 and 0.1M ZnCl2 contains more Zn2+ ion? Why?

407
views
Textbook Question

You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?

932
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?

963
views
Textbook Question

(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?

773
views
Textbook Question

A person suffering from hyponatremia has a sodium ion concentration in the blood of 0.118 M and a total blood volume of 4.6 L. What mass of sodium chloride would need to be added to the blood to bring the sodium ion concentration up to 0.138 M, assuming no change in blood volume?

1210
views