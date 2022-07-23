Chapter 4, Problem 72c
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (c) 3.60 g KCl in 75.0 mL of 0.250 M CaCl2 solution. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Video transcript
Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.
Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl
(b) If you take a 10.0-mL portion of the stock solution and dilute it to a total volume of 0.500 L, what will be the concentration of the final solution?
(a) How many milliliters of a stock solution of 6.0 M HNO3 would you have to use to prepare 110 mL of 0.500 M HNO3?
(b) If you dilute 10.0 mL of the stock solution to a final volume of 0.250 L, what will be the concentration of the diluted solution?