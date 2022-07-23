Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 73b
Chapter 4, Problem 73b

(b) If you take a 10.0-mL portion of the stock solution and dilute it to a total volume of 0.500 L, what will be the concentration of the final solution?

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that hydrochloric acid is a strong acid that is available commercially as 12.0 molar solution. A student requires a diluted hydrochloric solution. For an experiment, she draws a 7.50 millimeter Alico it from the concentrated solution and mixes it with water to a final volume at 345 mL. And our goal here is to calculate the concentration of the diluted solution. So we're gonna use the formula. Our first polarity times are first volume equals our second polarity times our second volume. And we want to find our second polarity. So we're gonna divide both sides by V two. So M two equals in one Times V one Over V two. So our second polarity is going to equal 12 molar Times 7.50 milliliters over 345 ml And that equals 0.261 moller. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
