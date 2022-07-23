Chapter 4, Problem 102b

Citric acid, C6H8O7, is a triprotic acid. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits like lemons and has applications in food flavouring and preservatives. A solution containing an unknown concentration of the acid is titrated with KOH. It requires 23.20 mL of 0.500 M KOH solution to titrate all three acidic protons in 100.00 mL of the citric acid solution. Calculate the molarity of the citric acid solution.

