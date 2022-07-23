Chapter 4, Problem 105a

Suppose you have 3.00 g of powdered zinc metal, 3.00g of powdered silver metal and 500.0 mL of a 0.2 M copper(II) nitrate solution. (a) Which metal will react with the copper(II) nitrate solution?

