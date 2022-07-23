Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 105a
Chapter 4, Problem 105a

Suppose you have 3.00 g of powdered zinc metal, 3.00g of powdered silver metal and 500.0 mL of a 0.2 M copper(II) nitrate solution. (a) Which metal will react with the copper(II) nitrate solution?

Hi everyone for this problem, we're told to consider the following substances five g of powdered platinum and five g of powdered chromium metal. We need to identify the metal that will react with ml of a 1.5 nickel nitrate solution. So we're going to need to refer to our activity series for this problem. And we're going to look at the position of our two medals and that is platinum and chromium. So we're going to look at their positions to see which one is going to be more reactive to oxidation. And so when we list them, we're going to list these two metals according to the highest and lowest and we'll see that chromium appears above platinum. And so that means that chromium is going to be more reactive to oxidation. And because chromium is going to be more reactive to oxidation, this is going to be the metal that's going to react with our nickel to nitrate solution. So our final answer here is chromium will react with our nickel to nitrate solution. Okay, so I'll go ahead and just erase that. And our final answer is that chromium will react. Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
