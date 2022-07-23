Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 103
Chapter 4, Problem 103

(c) If 18.65 mL of the caesium hydroxide solution was needed to neutralize a 42.3 mL aliquot of the hydroiodic acid solution, what is the concentration (molarity) of the acid?

Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the molar concentration of Hydro chaotic solution. If 22.4 ml of 0.915 rubidium hydroxide was required to completely neutralize our acid. So first let's go ahead and write our reaction. We have our hydro biotic solution and we react this with our rubidium hydroxide. Since we have an acid based reaction, we're going to end up with rubidium, I died plus water and checking our reaction out, we can see that everything is balanced so we can go ahead and move on with our question. Starting off with our 22.4 ml of rubidium hydroxide. Since this is what was required to neutralize our asset, We're going to convert this into leaders and we know that 10 to the 3rd mill leaders is equivalent to one leader And we were told that our polarity of rubidium hydroxide was 0. moles of rubidium hydroxide per one leader. Next looking at our multiple ratios between rubidium hydroxide and our hydra idiotic acid, We see that we have a 1-1 ratio And this will get us to a value of 0. 96 mol of hydro ionic acid. Now to calculate our polarity we can go ahead and take our 0.020496 mol of hydrochloric acid. And we can divide this by our 51.4 milliliters. And since we want this in leaders for polarity, we're going to use our dimensional analysis and we know that we have 10 to the third middle leaders per one leader. And this will get us to a value of 0. Mueller. And this is our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Hard water contains Ca2+, Mg2+, and Fe2+, which interfere with the action of soap and leave an insoluble coating on the insides of containers and pipes when heated. Water softeners replace these ions with Na+. Keep in mind that charge balance must be maintained. (b) If the sodium is added to the water softener in the form of NaCl, how many grams of sodium chloride are needed?

Citric acid, C6H8O7, is a triprotic acid. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits like lemons and has applications in food flavouring and preservatives. A solution containing an unknown concentration of the acid is titrated with KOH. It requires 23.20 mL of 0.500 M KOH solution to titrate all three acidic protons in 100.00 mL of the citric acid solution. Write a balanced net ionic equation for the neutralization reaction.

Citric acid, C6H8O7, is a triprotic acid. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits like lemons and has applications in food flavouring and preservatives. A solution containing an unknown concentration of the acid is titrated with KOH. It requires 23.20 mL of 0.500 M KOH solution to titrate all three acidic protons in 100.00 mL of the citric acid solution. Calculate the molarity of the citric acid solution.

Suppose you have 3.00 g of powdered zinc metal, 3.00g of powdered silver metal and 500.0 mL of a 0.2 M copper(II) nitrate solution. (a) Which metal will react with the copper(II) nitrate solution?

Suppose you have 3.00 g of powdered zinc metal, 3.00g of powdered silver metal and 500.0 mL of a 0.2 M copper(II) nitrate solution. (d) What is the molarity of Cu2+ ions in the resulting solution?

(a) By titration, 15.0 mL of 0.1008 M sodium hydroxide is needed to neutralize a 0.2053-g sample of a weak acid. What is the molar mass of the acid if it is monoprotic?

