Chapter 4, Problem 48f
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (f) Which region(s) of the periodic table contains elements that can adopt both positive and negative oxidation numbers?
Video transcript
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (a) S in SO3
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (c) P in AgPF6
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3