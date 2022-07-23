Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 48a,b,c
Chapter 4, Problem 48a,b,c

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (a) barium sulfate, BaSO4 (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3 (c) strontium sulfide, SrS

Identify the general formula for sulfurous acid, which is \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_3 \).
Assign oxidation numbers to hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen typically has an oxidation number of +1, and oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2.
Set up an equation based on the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound, which should equal zero: \( 2(+1) + x + 3(-2) = 0 \), where \( x \) is the oxidation number of sulfur.
Simplify the equation: \( 2 + x - 6 = 0 \).
Solve for \( x \) to find the oxidation number of sulfur.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound based on the assumption that electrons are completely transferred. It helps in understanding the electron distribution in molecules and is crucial for identifying redox reactions. Oxidation numbers can be positive, negative, or zero, depending on the atom's electron gain or loss.
Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as the oxidation number of an element in its standard state is zero, and the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound must equal zero. For hydrogen, the oxidation number is typically +1, while for oxygen, it is usually -2. These rules guide the determination of oxidation states in complex molecules.
Structure of Sulfurous Acid (H2SO3)

Sulfurous acid (H2SO3) consists of two hydrogen atoms, one sulfur atom, and three oxygen atoms. The sulfur atom is central to the molecule, bonded to one hydroxyl group (–OH) and two oxygen atoms, one of which is double-bonded. Understanding the molecular structure is essential for determining the oxidation state of sulfur, as it influences how electrons are shared or transferred in the compound.
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) a solution of zinc nitrate is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate (c) hydrochloric acid is added to gold metal

Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Iron metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate

Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl4 (f) O in OF2.

Textbook Question

Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction.

(a) Ba(OH)2(aq) + FeCl3(aq) →

(b) ZnCl2(aq) + Cs2CO3(aq) →

Textbook Question

Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (a) Write the net ionic equation for the following reaction: FeO(s) + 2 HClO4(aq) → Fe(ClO4)2(aq) + H2O(l) (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.

Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?

