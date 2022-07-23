Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 45

True or false: (a) If a substance is oxidized, there must be more oxygen in the substance.

Hey everyone, we're asked to select the correct statement. Looking at our answer choices, it looks like we're talking about oxidation and the substance that gets oxidized. So we've learned that oxidation is the loss of electrons, which means that we will gain oxygen's. And since we're talking about the substance that gets oxidized, this means that substance will contain less oxygen compared to the other substances in the reaction. And that's because once it gets oxidized, it will contain more oxygen's. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
