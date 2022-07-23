Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 47b

(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?

Periodic table highlighting regions for oxidizing elements in red and least oxidized in blue.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to determine the part of the periodic table in the image that is easily reduced. So we have our red area here which is our non metals and they are our most reduced. So they are gaining electrons. Then we have our part B, which is our yellow here, which is our main metals which are losing electrons. So there are most oxidized. And then we have part C, which is our green and those are our metal Lloyd's. Lastly we have the blue which is part D, which is our transition metals. So our answer here, which is most easily reduced is a Our non medals. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.

True or false: (a) If a substance is oxidized, there must be more oxygen in the substance.
True or false: (a) Reduction occurs if the oxidation number of an element increases
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?

