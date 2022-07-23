Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 46
Chapter 4, Problem 46

True or false: (a) Reduction occurs if the oxidation number of an element increases

Hey everyone, we're asked to select the correct statement. Taking a glance at our answer choices, we can see that this is going to be in regards to oxidation and reduction and its oxidation number. So before we look at our answer choices, let's think about what we know. If we recall one of our new Monix is oil rig, which means oxidation is going to be the loss of electrons while reduction is going to be our game of electrons. Now, if we're losing electrons, that must mean our oxidation state becomes more positive and if we're gaining electrons, that must mean our oxidation state becomes more negative. Now let's go ahead and look at our answer choices. Starting with A we have an element undergoes reduction. If its oxidation number becomes more positive, this would be incorrect because we stated right here that our oxidation number would become more negative. Looking at B, we have an element undergoes reduction if its oxidation number becomes more negative. Now, this is exactly what we're looking for and we can go ahead and choose this statement. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in each: (a) solid cadmium sulfide reacts with an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid

Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.

True or false: (a) If a substance is oxidized, there must be more oxygen in the substance.
(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S

