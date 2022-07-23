Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 22
Chapter 4, Problem 22

Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: (a) MgS (b) Cr(OH)3 (c) ZnCl2 (d) Pb3(PO4)2 (e) Sr(CH3COO)2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ions present in the compound: Pb₃(PO₄)₂ consists of lead (Pb²⁺) ions and phosphate (PO₄³⁻) ions.
Consult the solubility rules for common ionic compounds in water. Generally, phosphates (PO₄³⁻) are insoluble, except for those of alkali metals and ammonium.
Recognize that lead (Pb²⁺) is not an alkali metal or ammonium, which suggests that lead phosphate is likely insoluble in water.
Consider any exceptions or special cases in the solubility rules that might apply to lead compounds, but note that lead phosphate is typically insoluble.
Conclude that based on the solubility rules, Pb₃(PO₄)₂ is predicted to be insoluble in water.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether a compound will dissolve in water. Generally, compounds containing alkali metals (like sodium or potassium) and ammonium ions are soluble. Additionally, nitrates and most sulfates are also soluble, while compounds with lead, barium, and silver often have limited solubility. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the solubility of various ionic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. Their solubility in water depends on the strength of these ionic bonds compared to the interactions with water molecules. When ionic compounds dissolve, they dissociate into their constituent ions, which can then interact with water, affecting their overall solubility. The structure and charge of the ions play a crucial role in this process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming

Lead Compounds

Lead compounds, particularly lead(II) salts, often exhibit low solubility in water. For example, lead(II) phosphate (Pb3(PO4)2) is known to be insoluble due to the strong ionic bonds between lead and phosphate ions. This characteristic is important when predicting the solubility of lead-containing compounds, as they frequently do not dissolve well in aqueous solutions, which can have implications for environmental and health considerations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Ionic Compounds Naming
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

1515
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?

1332
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2 (b) NH4OH (c) Ni(CH3COO)2 (d) AgNO3 (e) FeCO3.

1363
views
Textbook Question

Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. (a) Ca(CH3COO)2 and NaOH (b) K2CO3 and NH4NO3, (c) Na2S and FeCl3.

782
views
Textbook Question

Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. (a) NH4I and CuCl2 (b) LiOH and MnCl2 (c) K3PO4 and CoSO4

1007
views
Textbook Question

Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate

646
views