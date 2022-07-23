Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: (a) MgS (b) Cr(OH)3 (c) ZnCl2 (d) Pb3(PO4)2 (e) Sr(CH3COO)2.
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Solubility Rules
Ionic Compounds
Lead Compounds
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2 (b) NH4OH (c) Ni(CH3COO)2 (d) AgNO3 (e) FeCO3.
Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. (a) Ca(CH3COO)2 and NaOH (b) K2CO3 and NH4NO3, (c) Na2S and FeCl3.
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. (a) NH4I and CuCl2 (b) LiOH and MnCl2 (c) K3PO4 and CoSO4
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate