Solubility Rules Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether a compound will dissolve in water. Generally, compounds containing alkali metals (like sodium or potassium) and ammonium ions are soluble. Additionally, nitrates and most sulfates are also soluble, while compounds with lead, barium, and silver often have limited solubility. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the solubility of various ionic compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 00:28 00:28 Solubility Rules

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions. Their solubility in water depends on the strength of these ionic bonds compared to the interactions with water molecules. When ionic compounds dissolve, they dissociate into their constituent ions, which can then interact with water, affecting their overall solubility. The structure and charge of the ions play a crucial role in this process. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming