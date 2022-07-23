Chapter 4, Problem 24b
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: (d) Pb31PO422
Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. (c) Na2S and FeCl3.
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (a) Ba1OH221aq2 + FeCl31aq2¡