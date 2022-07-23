Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 24b

Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us to consider an aqueous solution containing sodium sulfide and magnesium bromide, identify the precipitate if any and write the balanced equation. So let's remember our soluble itty rules. So we have soluble and then we have some exceptions. So first we have group one a. ions and ammonium ions. And we have nitrates acetate and most her chlorides. Then we have our whole lives. And that is except when with silver would copper or mercury. And then we have our sulfates. Except when with calcium astronomy. Um Barium, silver and lead. And now we have our insoluble als and that is hydroxide except when With Group one A. Ammonium copper astronomy. Um barium and magnesium and we have carbonates except when with group A. Or ammonium. So we have sodium sulfide plus magnesium bromide. And we have our sodium and our bromide coming together and we're going to crisscross our charges and it is A plus one and a negative one. So that's just in A. B. R. And then we have magnesium And sulfur coming together and that's just plus two and -2. So that's magnesium sulfide. So now for our balanced equation we have sodium sulfide plus magnesium bromide forms sodium bromide plus magnesium sulfide. And now we need to balance this. If we can see that we have to sodium is on the left and only one on the right. So we are going to put a two in front of our sodium bromide and that balances it. And if we look at our rules, we see that sodium bromide is soluble and magnesium sulfide is soluble because it is one of the exceptions. So there is no precipitate. And this is our balanced equation. Thank you for watching. Bye.
