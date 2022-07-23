Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 23c
Chapter 4, Problem 23c

Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. (c) Na2S and FeCl3.

Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to consider an A qui solution containing potassium sulfate and calcium bromide. And our goal is to identify the precipitate if any, and write the balanced equation. So we have potassium sulfate. Acquis plus calcium bromide. Acquis. And now let's see what we're forming. So now potassium with a plus one charge is going to form with browning which has a minus charge. So that's going to cancel out and just be potassium bromide. And that has a group one ai on in it which is always soluble. So that's going to be a quick kiss. And then we're going to have calcium With a two plus charge And sulfate with -2 charge. And those are going to cancel out. So that will be C. A. S. 04. And now we have to remember our Selya bility rules sulfates are soluble except when with copper or calcium astronomy. Um barium, silver and lead. So because is with calcium that is going to be insoluble. So that is going to be our precipitate. And now we need to balance this equation. So if we look on our left we see that we have to potassium and to bromide. So we need to put a two in front of our potassium bromide here and that makes it balanced and C. A. S. 04 is our precipitate. So these are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?

Textbook Question

Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2

Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: (d) Pb31PO422

Textbook Question

Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2

Textbook Question

Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate

Textbook Question

Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride

