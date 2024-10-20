Problem 20b
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Problem 21a
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Problem 22d
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: (d) Pb31PO422
Problem 23c
Will precipitation occur when the following solutions are mixed? If so, write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction. (c) Na2S and FeCl3.
Problem 24b
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2
Problem 25a
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate
Problem 25c
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
Problem 26a
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (a) Ba1OH221aq2 + FeCl31aq2¡
Problem 26c
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (c) Na2S1aq2 + CoSO41aq2¡
Problem 28
Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?
- You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solution of one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. A friend suggests that you test a portion of the solution with Ba1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to your friend's logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur, thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle? (a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloride could precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate. (d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described in answers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described in answers a–c could occur.
Problem 29
Problem 30
Three solutions are mixed together to form a single solution; in the final solution, there are 0.2 mol Pb1CH3COO)2, 0.1 mol Na2S, and 0.1 mol CaCl2 present. What solid(s) will precipitate?
Problem 33a
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Sulfuric acid is a monoprotic acid.
Problem 33b
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HCl is a weak acid.
Problem 33c
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (c) Methanol is a base.
Problem 34a
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) NH3 contains no OH- ions, and yet its aqueous solutions are basic
Problem 34b
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HF is a strong acid.
Problem 34c
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case.
(c) Although sulfuric acid is a strong electrolyte, an aqueous solution of H2SO4 contains more HSO4- ions than SO42- ions.
Problem 35a
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (a) HF
Problem 35b
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (b) acetonitrile, CH3CN
Problem 35c
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (c) NaClO4
Problem 35d
Label each of the following substances as an acid, base, salt, or none of the above. Indicate whether the substance exists in aqueous solution entirely in molecular form, entirely as ions, or as a mixture of molecules and ions. (d) Ba1OH22.
Problem 36
An aqueous solution of an unknown solute is tested with litmus paper and found to be acidic. The solution is weakly conducting compared with a solution of NaCl of the same concentration. Which of the following substances could the unknown be: KOH, NH3, HNO3, KClO2, H3PO3, CH3COCH3 (acetone)?
Problem 37a
Classify each of the following substances as a nonelectrolyte, weak electrolyte, or strong electrolyte in water: (a) HF
Problem 39b
Complete and balance the following molecular equations, and then write the net ionic equation for each: (b) Cu1OH221s2 + HClO41aq2¡ Write the net ionic equation for it.
Problem 40a
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (a) Aqueous acetic acid is neutralized by aqueous barium hydroxide
Problem 40b
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (b) Solid chromium(III) hydroxide reacts with nitrous acid.
Problem 40c
Write the balanced molecular and net ionic equations for each of the following neutralization reactions: (c) Aqueous nitric acid and aqueous ammonia react.
Problem 41a
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in each: (a) solid cadmium sulfide reacts with an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid
Problem 42b
Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Back