Chapter 4, Problem 26c

Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (c) Na 2 S(aq) + CoSO 4 (aq) →

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the ions present in the reactants: Na^+, S^2-, Co^2+, and SO_4^2-. Determine the possible products by exchanging the ions: Na_2SO_4 and CoS. View full solution Write the molecular equation: Na_2S(aq) + CoSO_4(aq) → Na_2SO_4(aq) + CoS(s). Identify the precipitate formed: CoS is insoluble and will precipitate out of the solution. Write the net ionic equation by removing the spectator ions (Na^+ and SO_4^2-): S^2-(aq) + Co^2+(aq) → CoS(s).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 7m 7m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked