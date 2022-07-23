Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (a) Ba1OH221aq2 + FeCl31aq2¡
You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solution of one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. A friend suggests that you test a portion of the solution with Ba1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to your friend's logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur, thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle? (a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloride could precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate. (d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described in answers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described in answers a–c could occur.
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Precipitation Reactions
Solubility Rules
Ionic Compounds and Their Reactions
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (c) Na2S1aq2 + CoSO41aq2¡
Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?
Three solutions are mixed together to form a single solution; in the final solution, there are 0.2 mol Pb1CH3COO)2, 0.1 mol Na2S, and 0.1 mol CaCl2 present. What solid(s) will precipitate?
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Sulfuric acid is a monoprotic acid.
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) HCl is a weak acid.