You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solutionof one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. Afriend suggests that you test a portion of the solution withBa1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to yourfriend's logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur,thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle?(a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloridecould precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate.(d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described inanswers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described inanswers a–c could occur.