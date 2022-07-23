Chapter 5, Problem 59a

Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C 6 H 5 O 6 ) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (a) What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?

