Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 59a
Chapter 5, Problem 59a

Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (a) What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?

Everyone. So here we give it a 5.6 g sample. A final lien And it's burned in a bomb calorie meter and the temperature increases from 21.52 41.21°C. And I asked calculate the total heat capacity of the calorie emitter. Given that the heat of combustion of financial aid And I get a 42.35 killer jules program for this. We're gonna have negative heat of the reaction equal to the heat of the calorie emitter. Negative heat of the reaction is negative mass. The entity of the reaction in the heat of the calorie meter is the total capacity of the caliber emitter times the temperature change. It's up for the mask. 5.6 grams for the ndp of the reaction negative like 35 kill jules program. And for the total capacity of the calorie emitter. This is what we're looking for. The temperature change 41.21°C -21.52 Very Celsius, I'm gonna get 19.69 chris Celsius. So if we plug in advice into the equation are gonna get negative 5. grams. I was gonna get a 42 like 35 bill jules program. You consider total heat capacity of the calorie emitter Times 19.69 three Celsius profited by both sides On 19.69°C. For the total capacity of the calorie meter, We're gonna get 12. Hello jaws degrees Celsius. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
